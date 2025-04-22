New App StagePlay Will Bring Live Performances to Mixed Reality Headsets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new app is coming to mixed reality headsets which will allow fans to be immersed into live stage performances. Scene Partners, an experiential entertainment venture builder, has announced StagePlay, a virtual platform and production process that will aim to extend the reach of live entertainment beyond physical venues, bringing performances to audiences worldwide. The app will launch with a performance from Blue Man Group.

StagePlay’s performance capture process allows producers, performers, and creators to capture their performances in stereoscopic 3D and distribute them live or on-demand. The StagePlay app, developed for mixed-reality headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, enables remote audiences to participate in live entertainment experiences virtually from their homes.

StagePlay utilizes the latest innovations in mixed reality to believably recreate the in-venue experience, including leveraging ultra-high-resolution stereoscopic video and immersive spatial audio, giving remote audiences access to plays, musicals, concerts, and other performances.

“The arrival of StagePlay is a significant milestone for Scene Partners, a game-changer for audiences, and a huge leap forward for the live entertainment industry,” said Matt Britten, Founder of Scene Partners. “For years, creators of live entertainment have sought ways to digitally reach untapped audiences while maintaining the magic of live performance. With StagePlay, live entertainment is made more accessible than ever, offering audiences an immersive experience no matter where they are.”

At launch, StagePlay will feature a performance from the Blue Man Group, which was captured in the show’s original theater of over 30 years in New York City earlier this year. The filming marked the first U.S. theatrical production captured in this format for viewing on mixed-reality headsets, continuing the long tradition of Blue Man Group’s innovative use of technology in its storytelling.

“Blue Man Group is the perfect first show for this platform—its vibrant artistry has captivated millions of audience members worldwide, and now it will reach even more fans through StagePlay,” added Britten.

“Blue Man Group has always been about pushing creative boundaries and exploring new ways to connect with audiences,” said Matt Ramsey, Artistic Director, Blue Man Group. “Partnering with Scene Partners to bring our show to StagePlay is an exciting evolution of that mission. Now, fans everywhere can experience the humor, music, and spectacle of Blue Man Group like never before—from anywhere.”

Beginning today, entertainment industry professionals can request a demo at StagePlay.com to experience virtual viewing with StagePlay and enjoy an extended preview of Blue Man Group. Currently, in private beta, the StagePlay app is scheduled to launch for consumer use later this year.

More details, including consumer launch and pricing, will be announced later. For more information, visit StagePlay.com.