Five Months In, Philadelphia’s TKTS Booth Offers Boost to Local Theater Community

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since opening in November 2024, Philadelphia’s TKTS booth has shown promising results for the city’s theater community. Located at the Independence Visitor Center, the booth is a partnership between Visit Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, and the Theater Development Fund (TDF), bringing the well-known discounted ticket model from New York City to the local stage.

Pam Covey of the Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides attended the official launch on November 21, surrounded by costumed representatives from local productions including Peter Pan, Kiss Me, Kate, The Nutcracker, and The Greenaissance Tour.

The initiative allows theatergoers to purchase same-day tickets for local productions at up to 50% off. “They have been doing it for over 51 years in New York, and we’re just grateful to take both the brand and operational knowledge, and apply it to make something really special here in Philadelphia,” said Maita Soukup, Visit Philly’s vice president of experience and engagement.

As of March 31, the TKTS booth has generated $30,500 in ticket revenue and the listing webpage has been viewed more than 95,000 times. The booth currently works with 36 nonprofit theater organizations, including Arden Theatre Company, 1812 Productions, and InterAct Theatre Company. Theaters have the flexibility to choose which tickets to offer and at what discount.

Amy Murphy, managing director of the Arden Theatre, reported selling more than 700 tickets through TKTS, with audience members coming from as far away as Minnesota, Texas, and Arkansas. “That’s very exciting for us. We’re reaching people that may otherwise not know about us,” she said.

At Quintessence Theatre in Mount Airy, marketing and communications director Carol Flannery described the TKTS booth as a “gift from God.” The theater has made 71 sales through the booth so far, but Flannery is optimistic. “It’s a win for Visit Philly, the Visitor Center, and a win for the bigger arts community,” she said.

Wilma Theater managing director Leigh Goldenberg sees TKTS as a key tool in drawing tourists to local productions. “The arts are an integral part of what’s happening in the city, and I think the TKTS booth is one of the many ways we can really showcase that,” she said.

Deb Block of Theatre Exile echoed those sentiments, noting that while drawing tourists is important, engaging Philadelphians is essential. “In and outside our Philadelphia, people have to remember that live theater is a unique, wonderful, and exciting experience,” Block said.

While the city’s theater attendance is still recovering from pandemic-era lows, many believe the TKTS booth could play a major role in returning audiences to pre-COVID levels - and in increasing Philadelphia’s visibility as a cultural destination.