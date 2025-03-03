Industry Pro Newsletter: AEA and Broadway League Reach New Agreement, Supreme Court Denies Petition over Drag Ban

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week's newsletter is packed with everything from big legal battles to the nitty-gritty of box office numbers. We're diving into new legal rulings around drag and AI, and figuring out what's next for marketing now that social media's changing. Plus, we've got the scoop on Broadway's winter wins, a new developmental agreement, and a look at how the arts factor into London’s ten-year plans.

Join us in New York when the National Arts Marketing, Development and Ticketing Conference convenes for a uniquely collaborative event.

With so much change going on in the world and in our industry, it’s crucial to know what is working now and what will work going forward.

Keeping the audiences and donors of today and tomorrow engaged in your performances, exhibits, and mission will require adjustments and real innovation in everything you do...from how you program to how you entertain and communicate.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - La Jolla Playhouse

Serving in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse’s Managing Director, the Artistic Director co-leads one of the premiere theatre producing companies in the nation, developing plans for how the theatre’s work can reach audiences locally and globally. The new Artistic Director will have the opportunity to create art in an atmosphere of great care, kindness, and respect for the people who contribute to the Playhouse’s enduring success.

Industry Trends

Supreme Court Denies Memphis Theatre Company's Petition Over Drag Ban

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a petition from a Memphis theatre company challenging a Tennessee law restricting drag performances. The law, which the theatre company argued violates First Amendment rights, will remain in effect. The petition sought to overturn a ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The denial means the lower court's decision upholding the law stands.

TechCrunch: What the US’ First Major AI Copyright Ruling Might Mean for IP Law

A recent U.S. copyright ruling has determined that AI-generated images without human input cannot be copyrighted. This decision sets a precedent for intellectual property law in the age of artificial intelligence. The ruling clarifies the necessity of human authorship for copyright protection. This case highlights the evolving legal landscape surrounding AI-created content.

ArtsHub: Social Media Is Dying: What Next for Arts Marketing?

Arts organizations are grappling with the changing landscape of social media, as its effectiveness for marketing declines. Arts marketers are being encouraged to explore alternative strategies to engage audiences. This shift necessitates a focus on building direct relationships and exploring new digital platforms. Arts organizations must adapt their marketing approaches to remain relevant.

Broadway/New York

Broadway Box Office Analysis - February 2025

February 2025 saw a moderate fluctuation in Broadway box office numbers. Overall attendance and gross revenue figures displayed a mixture of increases and decreases compared to previous weeks. Several productions experienced strong sales, while others faced challenges in maintaining consistent attendance. The analysis highlights the seasonal trends and the impact of various factors on Broadway's economic performance. The report provides a detailed overview of individual show performances and the overall health of the Broadway industry during the month.

Broadway Week Contributes $14M to Winter Box Office

Broadway Week, a promotional event offering discounted tickets, generated $14 million in box office revenue during the winter season. The initiative successfully boosted attendance during a traditionally slower period. The event provided a significant economic impact to the Broadway community. The promotional effort attracted a wide audience to various Broadway productions.

AEA Reaches Deal with the Broadway League on Development Agreement

Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League have reached a new agreement regarding developmental work. The agreement establishes new terms and conditions for workshops and readings. This deal provides greater protections and benefits for actors participating in developmental projects. The agreement aims to standardize and improve the development process for new theatrical works.

Regional

Arts Organizations Join Coalition Condemning Government Control Over NEA and Kennedy Center

A coalition of arts organizations has publicly condemned proposed government control over the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Kennedy Center. These organizations are opposing efforts to politicize arts funding and administration. They are advocating for the preservation of independent and impartial support for the arts. The coalition is expressing concern over potential censorship and restrictions on artistic expression.

American Theatre: James Bundy to Step Down as Yale Rep Artistic Director and Drama Dean in 2026

James Bundy has announced his intention to step down from his roles as artistic director of Yale Repertory Theatre and dean of Yale School of Drama in 2026. Bundy has served in these positions for over two decades. His departure will mark the end of a significant era for the institution. The school will begin the search for his replacement.

International

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Son Alastair Oppose UK Copyright Law Changes Regarding AI Use in Art

Andrew Lloyd Webber and his son Alastair Lloyd Webber have voiced their opposition to proposed changes in UK copyright law regarding the use of AI in art. They are concerned about the potential impact on creators' rights and intellectual property. They argue that the changes could undermine the value of human artistic creation. They are advocating for stronger protections for artists in the face of advancing AI technology.

The Stage: Ten Year Growth Plan for London Emphasises Cultural Superpower of Theatre

London's new ten-year growth plan emphasizes the cultural significance and economic impact of its theatre industry. The plan aims to strengthen London's position as a global cultural superpower. The strategy includes investments in infrastructure and support for theatre productions. This plan highlights the theatre industry's importance to the city.

