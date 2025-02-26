Broadway Week Contributes $14M to Winter Box Office

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported last month, New York City Tourism + Conventions just hosted its twice yearly NYC Broadway Week- a program that offers 2-for-1 tickets, this year to 27 participating shows. The event ran January 21 through February 9, and BroadwayWorld is happy to report that as a part of the initiative, a whopping 72,621 tickets were sold with $14,043,815 in total sales.

This was the second-highest sales in program history, surpassed only by the six-week Winter 2022 season, which generated $17M. The program accounted for 16% of Broadway’s total revenue during these three weeks—up from the 14% winter average since 2022. The average sales per show were $520K, a 13.5% increase over last winter’s average, when the program returned to its pre-pandemic length of three weeks.

Since its launch in Winter 2011, NYC Broadway Week has sold 2.7M+ tickets and generated nearly $200M in revenue.

Broadway Week may be over, but you can still get access the same deal for Off-Broadway Week, which runs now through March 9, 2025.