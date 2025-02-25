Andrew Lloyd Webber and Son Alastair Oppose UK Copyright Law Changes Regarding AI Use in Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Lloyd Webber and his son Alastair Webber have penned a piece in protest of UK copyright law changes regarding the use of AI in art, published on The Guardian. The father and son duo consists of Andrew, who has written 16 musicals and counting, and Alastair, who cofounded The Other Songs, a leading independent record and publishing company.

They have written to speak out against a proposal by the UK government to change laws that will strip creators of copyright protection amidst the use of AI. The change to this law would reportedly allow AI companies to use creators' works as training data for their models without consent or payment.

"The government’s proposed “opt-out” system – the idea that they will always be in a position to preemptively reserve their rights – is a sham," the Webbers write. "It is technically impossible for artists to opt out. The government’s consultation ends today, but we should be clear: this is not regulation, it is a free pass for AI to exploit creativity without consequence."

The piece goes on to state that while AI is able to replicate some of the things that creators make, it does not, itself, create art.

"If left unregulated, it will not just be a creative crisis, but an economic failure in the making," the piece states. "AI will flood the market with machine-generated imitations, undercutting human creativity and destroying industries that drive jobs, tourism and Britain’s cultural identity. The creative industry on which we all thrive in myriad ways will stumble and falter."

The Webbers propose that the government goes with Beeban Kidron’s amendments to the bill, which would introduce safeguards, ensuring AI firms seek permission and pay for the content they use.

"An AI machine is not a person. It is time to step up and protect the people at the heart of the UK’s unrivalled creative economy. If these efforts fail, we will all suffer."

Read the full piece on The Guardian.