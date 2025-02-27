Actors’ Equity Association Reaches Deal with the Broadway League on Development Agreement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has voted to ratify a new five-year Development Agreement, concluding an eight-month strike against The Broadway League. The new agreement is effective immediately and extends to February 11, 2029.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, in June, Equity ceased issuing contracts for work on the Development Agreement.

The Development Agreement is used for the development of new works by Broadway League producers, usually prior to an intended Production Contract engagement. The new agreement guarantees a cumulative pay increase of over 8% for Equity members, achieving the union’s top goal for this collective bargaining agreement. Its gains also include increased pre-production time for stage managers and the establishment of a joint working group between the union and employers to create a new audition access program.

“Today is a day to celebrate the hard work of Equity’s team in getting us back into the rehearsal halls and making some magic,” said Equity Negotiating Team Chair Stephen Bogardus. “The talent and commitment our members bring to their work is vital in transporting what's on paper to the stage, and Development work sessions are a crucial step in that process. This was a long strike, but it was worth it. I know our members are looking forward to digging into the work we love doing while being more fairly compensated for that labor.”

Many Broadway shows rely on the Development Agreement early on, including this season’s Boop, Death Becomes Her, The Last Five Years, Left On Tenth, Maybe Happy Ending, Real Women Have Curves, Smash and A Wonderful World. The previous agreement expired last February, and Equity ceased issuing new Development contracts in June. Equity is grateful to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service for their work in bringing the two parties to agreement.

The Development Agreement was created in 2019 as a restructuring of the previous Lab, Workshop and Stage Reading Agreements. During its inception, Equity staged the union’s first strike in half a century.

This summer, Equity and the Broadway League will bargain for a new Production Contract, the collective bargaining agreement governing Broadway shows.

