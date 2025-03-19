Hugo Six Sets Next Dates for 'Opening Doors Day' Mentorship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seth A. Goldstein and Isaac Robert Hurwitz, the founding partners of Hugo Six, will continue their “Opening Doors Day” mentorship initiative. As part of their mission to support emerging creators and aspiring producers, Hugo Six hosts several days of individual mentorship sessions every few months. During each 30-minute session, participants have the opportunity to introduce themselves, ask questions, and seek creative and strategic help to move their project forward or general advice to break into or through the industry.

Hugo Six is a production company dedicated to creating diverse, dynamic, and forward-looking work. With over four decades of combined industry experience in developing worldwide brands, bootstrapping projects from the ground up, and more, Hugo Six strives to expand the circle of stories being told, the artists empowered to tell them, and the audiences able to experience them.

Upcoming sessions will be held Thursday, April 10th and Friday, April 11th. To learn more, sign up for updates or a session, please visit hugosix.com/mentorship.

Since its founding in 2021, Hugo Six has produced a number of shows including the recent Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, Gutenberg! The Musical, and Water for Elephants, as well as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Secret Life of Bees.



