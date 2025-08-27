Giuliana Carullo and Miranda Gohh Named Winners of The Prince Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Prince Fellowship has revealed that Giuliana Carullo has received The Prince Fellowship and Miranda Gohh has received The Prince/TTLP Fellowship. The Prince Fellowship, formerly known as The T. Fellowship, was renamed in 2021 to honor the extraordinary work of producer, director and T. Fellowship founder Harold Prince. Prince created the program to usher in the next generation of creative producers. Selected fellows receive a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, access to courses in Columbia's MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program, and mentorship from prominent producers and industry specialists.

2025 marks the fifth year that The Prince/TTLP Fellow is funded through its partnership with The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), a nonprofit working to install BIPOC leadership in commercial theatre through paid fellowships. TTLP founding members are producers Travis Lemont Ballenger, Barbara Broccoli, Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker, and Lia Vollack. The 2025 Prince Fellowship year will run from September 2025 through August 2026.

Fellows also have access to an advisory group of industry specialists who share their expertise and perspective and complement the mentorship and academic curriculum. The Advisors group includes Victoria Bailey, Christopher Burney, Lisa Dawn Cave, Nina Essman, Kamilah Forbes, Robert Fried, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Brian Moreland, Julio Peterson, Natasha Sinha, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Schele Williams, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The Prince Fellowship is managed by Co-Directors Steven Chaikelson (Head of the MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program at the Columbia University School of the Arts), Aaron Glick (Producer, Former T. Fellow), and Rachel Sussman (Producer, Former T. Fellow).

The Fellowship was founded in 2005. Shortly thereafter, Orin Wolf and John Pinckard were awarded the first two T. Fellowships in 2006, followed by Aaron Glick (2013), Jen Hoguet (2015), Christopher Maring (2016), Allison Bressi (2017), Rachel Sussman (2018), Ben Holtzman (2019), Osh Ghanimah (2021), Lawryn Lacroix (2021), Jamila Ponton Bragg (2022), Cynthia Dorsey (2022), Amy Marie Haven (2023), Maxwell Beer (2023), George Strus (2024), and Eric Emauni (2024).

Projects supported by the Fellowship have gone on to life on Broadway and beyond, including the Broadway productions of How to Dance in Ohio (produced by Ben Holtzman) and the Tony Award-winning production of Suffs (produced by Rachel Sussman), which begins a national tour in September 2025. Other recent productions of plays and musicals supported by the Fellowship include Trophy Boys at MCC Theater (Amy Marie Haven), Eighty-Sixed at Diversionary Theatre (Aaron Glick) and The Lonely Few at MCC Theater (Jen Hoguet).

ABOUT THE FELLOWS

is a theater producer and founder of Orsetto Productions. She serves as Lead Producer on The American Football Musical, which she is developing with longtime creative collaborator Larry Owens (Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, Obie, Lortel, and Drama Desk Award winner). The two have maintained a creative partnership for almost 20 years. Giuliana recently produced the world premiere of The Last Podcast on Earth at The Tank, as well as presentations of The Dying Gaul and The American Football Musical. She also serves as Lead Producer on Owens' play, Five Sisters (of the) Regan Dauphin. Giuliana holds a BFA in Theater from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She is based in New York City.

Miranda Gohh

is a Tony Award-nominated producer and was named a "2022 Woman to Watch on Broadway" by the Broadway Women's Fund. She is the Founder of Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC), an organization that empowers the next generation of BIPOC producers through education, training, and mentorship. She is also a Co-Founder of The Industry Standard Group (TISG), the first BIPOC-led commercial theatre investment and producing organization. Currently, Miranda serves as the Associate Producer at Mike Bosner Productions (Proof starring Ayo Edebiri & Don Cheadle; Cats: The Jellicle Ball; 10 Things I Hate About You; Shucked). Broadway co-producing credits include: Gypsy (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), Suffs (Tony nomination and OCC Award), Cabaret (Tony nomination), Tony and Emmy Award winner Alex Edelman's Just For Us, Here Lies Love, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and KPOP. Off-Broadway: Lead Producer of the Obie Award-winning production of Circle Jerk. Through the Broadway League, Miranda was a recipient of the Rising Stars Fellowship (2019-2020) and the Gatchell and Neufeld Award (2022) and is currently a Broadway League Associate Member. She is also a Member of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle and an alumna of Wesleyan University.






