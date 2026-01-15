Geneva Carr, Katie Finneran, and and Chilina Kennedy Will Lead Industry Reading of THREE WIVES

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There will be an industry reading on January 21st for the new comedy, Three Wives, written by Arnold Margolin (Love American Style) and directed by Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers and Sons).

Three Wives is a New York comedy that tackles love, loss, grief, guilt, the supernatural and all the other delicious aspects of marriage.

The cast includes Geneva Carr (Tony Award Nominee Hand to God, Bull - CBS), Katie Finneran (Tony Award Winner Noises Off and Promises, Promises), and Chilina Kennedy (Billie Jean, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The General Manager is Leve Productions (Harriet Leve, Trey Tetreault, Aransas Haley). Casting for Three Wives is The Telsey Office (Karyn Casl and Charlie Hano).





