Dramatists Guild Of America Launches New Podcast TALKBACK

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the launch of a new podcast, TALKBACK, available on all your favorite podcast platforms beginning October 21st.

TALKBACK is the podcast for every dramatist or theatre fan who wants, but maybe hasn't seen, the inclusiveness we all imagined. TALKBACK entertains frank conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. We ask the tough questions, and don't have all the answers, but dig into dialogue that's vital and messy and real. Join host Christine Toy Johnson and her industry colleagues from the pulse of the American theatre on TALKBACK.

The premiere season of TALKBACK features guests including Mandy Gonzalez, Larissa Fasthorse, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Diep Tran, Anita Hollander, David Henry Hwang, Kia Corthron, Todd London, Pun Bandhu, Porsche McGovern, Kristoffer Diaz, Chisa Hutchinson, Rachel Chavkin, Lynn Marie Rosenberg, Charlayne Woodard, Lydia Diamond, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Caitlin Baird, Leah Nanako Winkler, Theresa Rebeck, and Jose Solis.

Listen to the trailer here: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/talk-back/

This six episode podcast series is brought to you by the Dramatists Guild of America, co-produced by the DG's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and BOOM Integrated, and distributed by Broadway Podcast Network.

Since its inception in 1912, THE Dramatists Guild OF AMERICA has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers writing for the American stage. With over 7,000 members around the world, The Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American Theatre.







