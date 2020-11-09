Deadline Extended for 2021 SETC Professional Spring Auditions

The deadline has been extended to November 24.







Put your talent in front of hiring theatre companies and improve your video audition skills. SETC professional screening auditions for the 2021 SETC Professional Spring Auditions are underway! Due to COVID-19 related issues, SETC Professional Screening Auditions will be held online via video auditions for ALL STATES. They have extended the screening audition deadline until Nov. 24 - See details below!

SETC has surveyed many professional companies and several are now open or hoping to re-open in the Summer of 2021. COVID-19 will ultimately influence job opportunities down the road, but don't let that stop you from sending in a video screening audition for a slot in the SETC Spring Professional Auditions. You won't want to miss a chance to put your talent out into the universe for jobs now or later! Any audition is an opportunity to get your talent out in front of potential employers and to improve your skills. Submitting an SETC Screening Audition is beneficial to your career. Here's why ...

If You Are An Undergraduate Student:

Video auditions are the wave of the future. Learn best self-tape practices!

You have access to training ... Video Audition Boot Camps and a Video Audition Talk.

You will receive feedback about your audition from three SETC Adjudicators.

If you pass screening, your video audition will be submitted to registered professional companies.

Callbacks will be held virtually.

If You Are A Graduate Student or Professional:

Video auditions have a shelf life. Professional companies can review anytime they have an opening.

If you pass screening, your video audition will be submitted to registered professional companies.

Callbacks will be held virtually.

A fee waiver program for economically challenged candidates is available. Please e-mail Susie Prueter, Executive Director at susie@setc.org for more information.

This year, undergraduate students, graduate students and professionals (including Equity) are required to participate in the screenings.

Deadlines & Fees

Professional Registration Deadline: Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:59PM ET

Undergraduate Registration Deadline: Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:59PM ET

Auditionees Notified of Screening Results: Mon. Jan. 4, 2021

Screening Audition fee: $85

All details are subject to change.

Register

Undergraduate

Graduate / Non-Equity / Equity / Dancer-Only

Questions about the audition process? Please contact:

Marci Duncan

Auditions Committee Chair

Email Marci

For questions about SETC, your account, or the online applications, please email:

info@setc.org







