Broadway Visits Rural Wyoming For a Two-Week Musical Theatre Intensive at Sheridan College







The Arts at Sheridan College welcomes students between the ages of 15 and 26 to register for a two-week musical theatre intensive opportunity. This program will connect participants with college and industry professionals to experience training and performances in voice, acting, and dance. Earn a valuable experience to put on your resume or earn college credit while training with working industry professionals and Sheridan College performing arts faculty in rural Wyoming. The event is scheduled for June 11-25 at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Week one will focus on competitive audition preparation, culminating in an audition showcase with professional industry feedback on Saturday, Jun. 17. Week two is the next level of training, rehearsing, and performing. Participants will perform alongside industry professionals in three concert revue shows titled Broadway Then and Now which will feature an array of Broadway pieces, including classics from 1943-1970 as well as contemporary numbers from the 1980s to the present day. There will be a performance on Friday, Jun. 23, and two on Saturday, Jun. 24.

Sheridan College faculty, local educators, and Broadway, TV, film, and dance professionals working intimately with participants are:

• Gina Feliccia

• Dr. Lauren Graffin-Estrada

• Michael Guarnera

• Thayne Jasperson

• Stephanie Koltiska

• Eric Kunze

• Pam Phillips

• Dr. Robert Psurny

• Sarah Uriarte-Berry

• Stephanie Zukowsi

To register, audition videos, registration form, and a $500 deposit are due by Apr. 1. Students will be notified of performance casting for the show Broadway Then and Now by Apr. 30. The remaining balance for the program will be due on May 1. Space is limited.

For more information about this event, visit www.sheridan.edu/broadway or email Gina Feliccia at gfeliccia@sheridan.edu.