Broadway Cares Reveals Key Additions to Leadership Team

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced key additions to its leadership team: Director of Development Sarah Cardillo, Senior Development Officer Brian Marshall, Senior Partnerships Officer Cydney Regus and Senior Content Manager Francesca Toscano.

These additions to the Broadway Cares team, which include three internal promotions and one new hire, highlight the organization’s commitment to growth, innovation and impact.

“We’re thrilled to elevate three impressive members of our team - Sarah, Brian and Francesca - and to welcome Cydney, a seasoned partnerships professional, into our Broadway Cares family,” Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares, said. “Each of them brings vision, compassion and an unwavering dedication to our mission. Their dynamic voices will help our events and fundraising efforts grow, evolve and ultimately reach even more people in need in our theater community and across the country.”

Cardillo first joined Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as an associate producer in 2011. Over the past 14 years - including her transition to the Broadway Cares development team in 2018 - she advanced to senior development officer, deputy director of development and, now, director of development. She oversees a team of 12 that manages individual, corporate and legacy giving, and auction and event fundraising. Throughout her tenure, Cardillo has significantly increased fundraising for each of the organization’s major annual events, launched new revenue streams and cultivated a broader, more diverse donor base. Before Broadway Cares, she served as event operations coordinator for Macy’s Parade and Entertainment Group, contributing to the success of its iconic annual events, and as an institutional development apprentice at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD.

Cardillo joins Broadway Cares’ senior staff, which also includes Lane Beauchamp, director of communications; Larry Cook, director of finance and administration; Ken McGee, producing director; and Whitman.

Marshall joined Broadway Cares in July 2022, steadily rising from individual giving coordinator to individual giving officer and, now, senior development officer. He leads the organization’s individual and major giving program with sincerity, gratitude and deep respect for the generosity that fuels Broadway Cares’ mission. Prior to joining the team, Marshall worked at Berkshire Theatre Group in western Massachusetts, where he cultivated meaningful relationships within the region’s close-knit arts community. With a background in theater design and technology, Marshall brings a lifelong appreciation for the people who make storytelling possible - onstage, backstage and through the compassion of those who give and make a difference.

Regus joined Broadway Cares in April 2025 as senior partnerships officer, after nearly four years with theatrical advertising agency SpotCo, where she served as senior partnerships manager. At SpotCo, she helped bring high-profile Broadway campaigns to life, specializing in building authentic, values-driven relationships between brands and the arts. Her work has consistently emphasized access, representation and long-term impact. In her new role at Broadway Cares, Regus combines her passion for the performing arts with a keen eye for strategic collaboration to cultivate partnerships that expand the organization’s reach and deepen its nationwide impact.

Toscano has been part of the Broadway Cares team for more than six years, beginning as a marketing coordinator and ultimately rising to her new role as senior content manager. In that time, she has played a key role in defining how the organization tells its story - elevating its brand voice, expanding its social media reach and securing increased press coverage. Before joining Broadway Cares, she was content development manager at Effie Worldwide, a not-for-profit dedicated to recognizing, educating and encouraging marketing effectiveness globally. She also created campaigns for national brands at AMF Media Group and DXagency.

To learn more about career opportunities at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org/careers.

