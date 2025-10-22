Bartlett Sher to Receive 2026 SDC Foundation 'Mr. Abbott' Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bartlett Sher will be honored with Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's “Mr. Abbott” Award, given to a director or choreographer in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Broadway. The award will be presented at the Foundation’s Gala on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Chairing the “Mr. Abbott” Award Committee are Lincoln Center Theater Board Member Ida Cole; Joseph Haj, Artistic Director of the Guthrie Theater; actor and director LaTanya Richardson Jackson; producer Sir Howard Panter; producer Marc Platt; and producer Jeffrey Richards. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the programs of SDCF.

Nominated for the Tony Award nine times, he took home the prize for his 2008 revival of South Pacific for Lincoln Center Theater, where he was recently named Executive Producer. His other Broadway credits, all of which were produced by Lincoln Center Theater, include The Light in the Piazza, which premiered at Intiman Theatre in Seattle; revivals of The King and I and My Fair Lady; the Tony-winning Best Play, Oslo by J.T. Rogers; and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which became the best-selling American play in Broadway history. In the world of opera, he has directed both classics and new work, most recently the world premiere of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay for the Met in their 2025-2026 season.

Says Tribute Producer Leigh Silverman, a member of the SDC Executive Board, “As an artist, Bart has forged an iconic career, one deserving of our deepest admiration; however, it’s his career-spanning dedication to mentorship that fully embodies the mission of SDC Foundation and makes him an ideal recipient for this prestigious honor. His leadership has spanned impressive tenures at Intiman Theatre and Lincoln Center Theater, all while creating work spanning across the country and on Broadway. We look forward to celebrating the magnitude of his impressive achievements and his steady commitment to uplifting the next generation of directors.”

The “Mr. Abbott” Award, presented by SDCF on behalf of directors and choreographers to one of their peers, is named in honor of the late renowned director George Abbott. Past recipients include last year’s honoree, Christopher Ashley, and Michael Bennett, Arvin Brown, Vinnette Carroll, Graciela Daniele, Gordon Davidson, Agnes De Mille, Zelda Fichandler, Cy Feuer, Bob Fosse, Peter Gennaro, Garson Kanin, James Lapine, Kenny Leon, Gillian Lynne, Kathleen & Rob Marshall, Marshall W. Mason, Lynne Meadow, Jerry Mitchell, Mike Nichols, Trevor Nunn, Jack O’Brien, Harold Prince, Lloyd Richards, Donald Saddler, Gene Saks, Andrei Serban, Susan Stroman, Daniel Sullivan, Julie Taymor, Tommy Tune, George C. Wolfe, Jerry Zaks, as well as Victoria Traube, the first-ever recipient of a Special “Mr. Abbott” Award.





