Apollo Theater Launches The Apollo Apprenticeship 

The application deadline is November 14, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  


The Apollo Apprenticeship provides college students with pre-professional experience in the arts and entertainment industries. Apprentices receive training and mentoring as they work with Apollo staff to design, implement, and manage projects and/or events.

Through hands-on experiences in the areas of project creation and management, technical production and direction, and event management, Apprentices gain the skills needed to curate live events, performances, and digital presentations.

Apprentices work over an 18-month period and receive a $600 biweekly stipend.

Applications are now open to join the 2023 - 2024 Apollo Apprenticeship program.

Apply If You Are:

  • Currently a junior or senior at a college/trade school OR 1 year post-undergraduate
  • Interested in a career in the arts or entertainment industries
  • Passionate about developing new artistic works
  • Interested in project and event management
  • Invested in driving culture (i.e. digital trends and multimedia)
  • Available some nights and weekends; weekly schedules vary by department
  • Able to commit to the entire program beginning in January 2023 and ending in June 2024, for a minimum of 12 hours per week

The application deadline is November 14, 2022. Qualified applicants will be contacted via email to schedule interviews. This program is highly competitive; only a limited number of spaces are available. We are committed to developing underrepresented creatives as thought leaders, skilled technicians, and purveyors of artistic change by providing a pipeline to careers in the arts and entertainment industries.

Learn more at https://www.apollotheater.org/education/apollo-theater-academy/apprenticeship/





