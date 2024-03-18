AUSTEN'S PRIDE to Release Stock and Amateur Performance Rights for One Year

A limited number of schools and organizations in select areas will be granted rights to perform the musical.
Stock and amateur performance rights for the new musical Austen’s Pride will be available for one year only starting this summer through the summer of 2025. A limited number of schools and organizations in select areas will be granted rights to perform the musical retelling of the beloved Jane Austen novel featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs with orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs and additional vocal arrangements by Lindsay Warren Baker. Applications are now being accepted via the musical’s website.
“In response to numerous requests from schools and amateur organizations wanting to perform Austen’s Pride, we have made the rare decision to grant permission to select groups ahead of our commercial launch in 2025. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we are excited to open applications for performance rights, giving students and communities the unique opportunity to bring this beautiful story of women’s empowerment to life on stage. Stay tuned for updates on our commercial plans for Austen’s Pride in the coming months,” said producer, R. Erin Craig.
In this extraordinary new musical, Jane Austen’s most famous love story comes to life and she embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen’s Pride is a new musical of beauty, wit, and wisdom, wrapped up in a journey of self-discovery. Austen’s Pride is Pride and Prejudice the way you have never before imagined…a story you will not soon forget, with an achingly beautiful score that will transport you to another time and place.
Austen’s Pride was most recently performed in June 2023 at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in a star-studded concert version featuring Mamie Parris as Jane Austen, Olivia Hernandez at Elizabeth Bennett, Andrew Samonsky as Darcy, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. A live recording of the full concert will be released in June 2024 with select singles available now on the musical’s website and everywhere music is streaming. Prior to the concert, Austen’s Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with the author’s personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen’s Pride captures the lilt of Austen’s language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen’s Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of CT in Ridgefield, CT.
Austen’s Pride – A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice is produced by R. Erin Craig / La Vie Productions, Daniel Wallace Ltd, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Joe Grandy, The Fourth Act LCC, Ryan R. Ratelle, Alex Marrs / Annie Shea Graney, Alana Graber, and Lindsey and Benjamin Weisman, and Fitzwilliam LLC. Brierpatch Productions is General Manager, Brian Curl is Education Director, Stewert Productions, LLC is Production Manager, Haley Bennett is Music Contractor and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Claire Burke CSA.
For more information on Austen’s Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.
Photo credit: Santiago Felipe
