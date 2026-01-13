2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Judges and Key Dates Revealed

The Winner of the 2026 Prize will be announced on February 26 in a special invitation-only celebration at London's Royal Court Theatre.
The 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced the Judging Panel for the 48th Annual Award. Founded in 1978, the Prize is the largest and oldest international prize honoring women+ playwrights for writing works of outstanding quality for the English-speaking theatre. The Winner of the 2026 Prize will be announced on February 26 in a special invitation-only celebration at London's Royal Court Theatre.
Judges for the 48th Annual Susan Smith Blackburn Prize are:
Julie Hesmondhalgh (UK) – Award Winning Television and Theatre Actress
Mara Isaacs (US) – Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer
Mimi Lien (US) – Tony Award-Winning Set Designer
Benedict Lombe (UK) – Award-Winning Playwright
Audra McDonald (US) – Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award Winning Singer and Actor
Ian Rickson (UK) – Celebrated Theatre Director and former Artistic Director of the Royal Court
Prize Executive Director Leslie Swackhamer said, “We are thrilled to announce this year's panel of judges, who represent excellence in all areas of the theatre. Each one has had a major impact on our field. Their expertise, talent and vision are central to our process of curating and celebrating the Prize's incredible roster of playwrights.”
Past Judges of The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize constitute a Who's Who of the English-speaking theatre and include Edward Albee, Adjoa Andoh, Eileen Atkins, Zoe Caldwell, Glenn Close, Paule Constable, Harold Clurman, Colleen Dewhurst, Marianne Elliot, Ralph Fiennes, Greta Gerwig, John Guare, David Hare, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tony Kushner, Marsha Norman, Joan Plowright, Indhu Rubasingham, Fiona Shaw, Tom Stoppard, Meryl Streep, Paula Vogel, Wendy Wasserstein, and August Wilson among over 250 artists in the United States, England and Ireland.
Barbara Bergin (Ireland) Dublin Gothic
Hannah Doran (UK/Ireland) The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights
Amy Jephta (South Africa) A Good House
Frances Poet (UK) Small Acts of Love
Ro Reddick (US) Cold War Choir Practice
Jasmine Sharma (US) Pigeonhole
Jen Silverman (US) Regressions
DeLanna Studi (Cherokee Nation) “I” is for Invisible
Else Went (US) Initiative
Bess Wohl (US) Liberation
The Winner will be awarded $25,000 and a special print created especially for Winners and signed by renowned artist Willem De Kooning. A Special Commendation of $10,000 may be given at the discretion of the Judges, and each Finalist will receive $5,000.
Over 500 plays have been honored as Finalists of the Prize and many have gone on to receive other top honors, including Olivier, Lilly, Evening Standard and Tony Awards for Best Play.
Eleven Susan Smith Blackburn Finalist playwrights have subsequently won the Pulitzer
Prize for Drama. The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize results in more productions of plays by women+ writers and fosters the interchange of plays between the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and other English-speaking countries.
