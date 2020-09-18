Jakarta International Expo Partners with Meyer Sound Constellation for New Sound System

JIExpo is located in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) recently unveiled the venue's new Meyer Sound Constellation® acoustic system, Light Sound Journal reports.

According to the Light Sound Journal, "With a capacity of 2,500, the JIExpo Theatre now ranks as the largest venue in the Asia Pacific region to offer the programming flexibility and superlative acoustic qualities afforded by Constellation."

Read the full story HERE.

Covering a total land area of approximately 44 hectares, Jakarta International Expo (often abbreviated as JIExpo) is known as one of the best destinations for the MICE industry stakeholders in Indonesia. Located strategically in the center of Jakarta with easy and fast access both to airport as well as to the harbor, JIExpo currently offers a total of 100.000 square meters rentable exhibition & convention area.

In response to the increasing demand, JIExpo is building a new convention centre and theatre, This 30.000 square meters building features a number of ballrooms, meeting rooms, and huge three-tier auditorium proscenium arch theatre.

