Interview: Creator and Actors of Upcoming Murder Mystery Theater ECLIPSE ENCORE

Recently, we see the rise of semi-immersive and immersive theater in Jakarta. From the wedding-musical Kapan Nikah, to Teater Pandora's penchant for playing with spaces, theatermakers are increasingly drawn to crafting more immersive experiences. More than a creative challenge, this different take on theater can also set show apart to cosmopolitans always looking for the next memorable experience.

A new immersive mystery theatre show promising a new experience, ECLIPSE ENCORE, is coming soon to the restaurant Penn Jakarta. Created by Giovanni Harris and presented by the creative studio Control by None, the show involves several well-known theater actors. We talked with Giovanni and the team to learn more about it.

What is Eclipse Encore and how did it first come to be?

Giovanni: Eclipse Encore is an immersive theatre experience set during a music album launch that takes a dark turn when a murder happens. The audience becomes part of the night, they can move around, talk to the characters, and slowly uncover what really happened.



The initial spark actually came from conversations with my brother. We grew up loving thrillers and mysteries, the kind of stories where you’re constantly guessing, questioning every character, and piecing things together. We thought: what if the audience could feel that same adrenaline and suspicion, but in real time? That idea kept growing until it became this show.

Giovanni Harris, creator and writer of Eclipse Encore

I’ve mostly worked as a production and stage manager in Singapore, and getting to watch so many brilliant creatives up close really pushed me to create something of my own. Being half Indonesian, I’ve always wanted to bring something back home, and with Indonesia’s theatre scene growing so fast, this felt like the perfect moment to introduce immersive theatre to Jakarta.



Musicals are huge here, but there’s another side of theatre where the audience doesn’t just watch the story… they live inside it. And I truly believe Indonesian audiences are perfect for that, they’re expressive, reactive, and unafraid to show emotion. That energy is what makes Eclipse Encore exciting.

Mystery is a challenging genre to write, and an interactive mystery more so. How did you balance between intrigue and making sure it’s solvable?



Giovanni: That’s one of the trickiest parts. You want the audience to feel smart when they put the pieces together, but not feel like it’s impossible to solve. The key for me was to make sure every clue has a purpose, even if it leads them in the wrong direction for a while.

The story revolves around the idea that every action has consequences, and that everyone can play a part in someone’s downfall, even unintentionally. So the clues and the interactions are built around that the audience might assume one thing about a character, but as the night goes on, they’ll realize how mistaken those assumptions can be.



Will there be different ways the plot unfolds?

Giovanni: The main story stays the same, but the way each audience experiences it can be completely different. It depends on who they talk to, what clues they find, and what theories they come up with. Some people might catch certain moments others miss, so when they compare notes at the end, it’s like putting together different pieces of the same puzzle.



The seating arrangement is non-traditional. How does the show’s direction account for this?

Giovanni: The audience will be seated in a restaurant setting, right in the middle of the action. There will be moments where they’ll have to stand up, move around, and even visit the crime scenes or find hidden corners for clues. It’s messy, chaotic, and alive, just like a real party gone wrong.



As the director, I had to think of the space not as a stage, but as a living environment. The actors don’t “enter” or “exit”. They exist around the audience. Arguments break out right next to you, someone might shout across the room, or you might get pulled into a conversation that changes everything.



What has been the most challenging part of the production process?

Giovanni: Definitely balancing the story with the logistics. Because it’s immersive, you can’t just rely on lights or set changes, everything happens in real time. Every actor has to know exactly where to be, what version of information they’re revealing, and how to stay in character no matter what the audience throws at them.



But honestly, working with this cast has been incredible. This is a new form for most of them, but they dove right in. They’ve adapted beautifully and brought these characters to life in ways I didn’t even expect. I’m really proud of them.



Dwynna: I would say the most challenging part has been managing Lara’s emotions. She deals with a lot of complicated emotions surrounding Sarah’s death, so keeping the imagination or reactions fresh and truthful for each upcoming performance can be pretty challenging. Other than that, singing one of the opening songs and trying not to laugh during the hot seat exercises!

Dwynna Win, actress

Fadli Hafizan: The most challenging part during the production process is the improvisation. Not only do we have to improvise, but we have to stay in character and stay on track, because we have a timeline and clues already planned, and the audience might ask about them.



Because of that, we learned how to improvise for any possibilities that might crop up during the rehearsal process, as well as various ways to respond to the audience. Some audience members are more shy so we have to take the first step. Some people might be our friends and will try all sorts of things, but we need to stay in character, that has been quite challenging.

Fadli Hafizan, actor

Finally, why should people come and watch Eclipse Encore?

Giovanni: Because there’s nothing else quite like it. You don’t just sit and watch. You live the story. You become part of the investigation, you form your own theories, and by the end, the truth unfolds right in front of you.



This show is also very personal to me. It started as a passion project between two brothers who love mysteries, the kind of stories that make you lean in, suspect everyone, and still get shocked at the final reveal. So being able to bring that shared excitement to a real audience feels incredibly special.



It’s messy, emotional, and unpredictable and every night is different because the audience brings their own energy into it. The only real way to understand what Eclipse Encore is… is to come experience it yourself.

BroadwayWorld Indonesia is a media partner of Eclipse Encore.

