BWW Previews: STMANIS to Debut Original Mystery Genre Play SEMAYAM This November

STMANIS - the theater club of BINUS University - will debut a new play SEMAYAM on November 29th at BINUS University Kampus Anggrek. This show will be their 54th production. STMANIS has also teamed up with an NGO (non-governmental organization) as part of the show's social campaign.

SEMAYAM tells the story of Tabi, Mary, Heza, Afran, and Indra - five best friends getting together and going on a hike to celebrate their reunion. Disaster strikes when a landslide swept over the mountainside, separating Mary from the four. While the remaining friends is searching for their lost member, they sighted her making her way towards a village.

Yet when they arrived, she was nowhere to be found. The only people are the villagers and the village elder, all of whom seem to be hiding a dark and strange secret. Despite the bizarre incidents happening around them, the four friends continue their search for Mary.

SEMAYAM features new initiates of the theatre club as both actors and members of the production crew. The script is written by Dinaka Tatsbita S. while Sesi Manullang and Raden Iftikhari K.N.F. serve as co-directors.

More information (including ticket purchase) is available through their Instagram, @stmanisbinus.





