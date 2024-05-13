The New Harmony Project Appoints Brian Balcom as New Artistic Producer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Harmony Project has appointed Brian Balcom to the role of Artistic Producer. In his new role, Balcom will collaborate closely with the Executive Artistic Director to enhance The New Harmony Project's year-round offerings, including the renowned two-week writer's conference, PlayFest Indy, and other Indianapolis-based programming.

"I am thrilled that Brian is joining the NHP staff as Artistic Producer,” states Jenni Werner, Executive Artistic Director. "He has an impressive track record of developing new plays and is passionate about supporting the careers of writers. I am looking forward to working with Brian to continue to expand and uplift The New Harmony Project's mission."

Balcom brings a unique perspective to his work, fueled by his experiences as a disabled, Asian-American director, and is passionate about creating inclusive and empathetic narratives in theater. He has previously been at the helm of numerous world premieres and involved in critical developmental workshops across the country at The Playwrights Center, Theater Mu, La Jolla Playhouse, and the National New Play Network Showcase. He has also served as a dramaturg for writers' groups at Victory Gardens and The Lark. With an impressive background in theater direction and arts administration, Balcom is poised to make a significant impact on the organization's programming and strategic vision.

