Summer Stock Stage to Debut GUYS & DOLLS SR for Seniors in Indianapolis

On February 27 & 28th, Summer Stock Stage's Encore program for seniors will present "Guys & Dolls Sr," a condensed 60-minute version of the beloved musical comedy. Starting in September, 34 participants ages 55+ have attended weekly rehearsals for music, staging and choreography. Performances will take place at Shelton Auditorium on the campus of Butler University.

The creative team for "Guys & Dolls Sr." includes director Emily Ristine Holloway, musical director Mike Berg Raunick, choreographer Lily White, Costume Designer Allison Jones, properties designer Cindy Hancock, lighting designer Michael Moffatt, sound designer Zach Rosing, intimacy director Claire Wilcher, set construction lead Rick Powis, technical coordinator Spencer Elliott, and production manager Kelli Thomas.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, "Guys and Dolls Sr." is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls SR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong - all in 60 minutes!