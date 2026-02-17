Southbank Theatre Company to Present MACHINAL By Sophie Treadwell

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Southbank has revealed its third production of Season 5: Machinal, Sophie Treadwell's 1928 expressionist drama, running Thursday-Sunday, March 12-22, with Saturday matinees at 4:00 PM.

Inspired by the real-life case of Ruth Snyder, Machinal is a bold and unsettling exploration of the life of a young woman crushed beneath the relentless machinery of modern society. Told through a series of rapid, stylized episodes, the play examines marriage, work, motherhood, and the justice system through a distinctly feminist lens that remains exceptionally relevant nearly a century after its premiere.

Often hailed as one of the most important American plays of the 20th century, Machinal captures the suffocating rhythms of life in a capitalist society and the psychological toll it takes on those who resist it. Machinal speaks powerfully to contemporary audiences navigating a world that feel isolating, mechanized, and unforgiving.

The cast features Alaine Sims as Helen; Patrick Vaughn as Husband, Defense Attorney, Priest; Beverly Roche as Mother; Brant Hughes as Lover, Prosecutor; Natalie Beglin as Telephone girl, friend, nurse; Nia Hughes as Adding Clerk, bailiff, ensemble; Sean Stiers as Filing Clerk, Doctor; and Adriana Menefee as Stenographer, Barber, Ensemble. The production is directed by Lori Raffle

Southbank's production continues the company's mission to present historically significant and socially urgent works that provoke conversation and deepen understanding of the world we inhabit.