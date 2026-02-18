DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BOOP! and More Set for PNC Broadway in Louisville 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announced its 2026-2027 Season which welcomes five Louisville premieres including the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING.

Joining the lineup of new musicals will be the Tony-winning hit musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL.

JERSEY BOYS returns to Louisville for the first time in 16 years and Disney's THE LION KING makes its triumphant return to The Kentucky Center for an extended 3-week engagement.

2026-2027 SEASON SHOWS

JERSEY BOYS​​​​​​ October 6-11, 2026

Disney's THE LION KING​​​​ November 12-29, 2026

BOOP! THE MUSICAL​​​​ January 5-10, 2027

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL​​​ February 16-21, 2027

DEATH BECOMES HER​​​​ March 9-14, 2027

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING​​​​ April 6-11, 2027

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN​​​ May 11-16, 2027

“For the second year in a row, Louisville will welcome the latest Tony Award–winning Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending. This season reflects the very best of Broadway today—an exciting mix of shows that will inspire you, have you singing along and tapping your feet, and leave you wanting more,” said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. “We're also thrilled to bring back two of our most requested return engagements: Jersey Boys and The Lion King.”

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season are now available for RENEWING SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. New season tickets will be available for the general public beginning April 3.

A waitlist is available at www.BroadwayInLouisville.com.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Priority purchase opportunity for additional tickets

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

Season Patron Club members enjoy additional benefits that include guaranteed seating in the Grand Tier box seats, Front Orchestra, Front Grand Tier, or Balcony box seats, complimentary parking for all regular season shows, name recognition in the souvenir program, and exclusive access to the Patron Club Room for pre-show and intermission private bar service.

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or by emailing the Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show. For priority offers, updates, and news, join the EClub at BroadwayinLouisville.com.

2026-2027 Season:

JERSEY BOYS

​​​​October 6-11, 2026

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years - Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

Disney's THE LION KING

November 12-29, 2026

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to The Kentucky Center!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

January 5-10, 2027

Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

February 16-21, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

DEATH BECOMES HER

March 9-14, 2027

The Tony-winning Hit Musical Comedy

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

April 6-11, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer). Don't miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they're not.

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

May 11-16, 2027

Welcome to HELL'S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It's a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.