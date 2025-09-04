Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Put on those blue suede shoes and head to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre for Heartbreak Hotel! Now on stage, this official Elvis Presley biomusical celebrates both his life and music.

Heartbreak Hotel takes a closer look at the rock star whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. Trapped in a moment of crisis, his younger self guides him through pivotal moments of his life that led him to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” The show features over 20 iconic songs including, “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

“It was an incredible honor to be trusted by the Elvis Presley estate and Authentic Brands Group to bring one of America’s greatest icons to life on stage,” Sean Cercone, co-writer of Heartbreak Hotel, said. “But what drew David (Abbinanti) and me in wasn’t just the legend — it was the man behind the legend. Elvis wasn’t born an icon; he was a young kid from rural Mississippi suddenly catapulted into a level of fame the world had never seen. That’s where the heart of the story lives. Heartbreak Hotel isn’t just a celebration of the hits — it’s the intimate, human journey of someone facing unimaginable pressures and life-altering choices.”

Nicholas Voss makes his Beef & Boards debut in the role of Elvis Presley. Joining him are Sarah Hund (Grumpy Old Men, The Addams Family, Smoke on the Mountain series) as Gladys Presley, Eddie Curry (The Little Mermaid, Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Story) as Colonel Tom Parker, Benjamin Nurthen (Footloose) as Scotty Moore, and Matt Smolko (Waitress) as Bill Black.

“Having known the fantastic work of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre for over 20 years, I’m thrilled to see Heartbreak Hotel come alive on their stage,” Cercone remarked. “Their artistry, attention to detail, and connection with audiences are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see how they bring Elvis’ story and music to life with their signature energy and heart.”

Heartbreak Hotel is on stage for 48 performances through Oct. 12. Tickets range from $57 to $85 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.