A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS Returns Through December 31

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS, continuing its long-running holiday tradition with an original revue that will run through December 31.

Hosted by Kenny Shepard and Deb Wims, the production will feature holiday music, seasonal staging, and appearances by Santa throughout the run. The engagement will conclude on New Year’s Eve with a special celebration that includes dancing, a midnight toast, and a post-show breakfast buffet.

The production will feature performances by Jacob Butler, Cole J. Campbell, Kelsey Tate McDaniel, and Sy Thomas, who will make her Beef & Boards debut. The Beef & Boards Orchestra will perform onstage, integrating live music into the evening’s program. The show will include opportunities for children to visit with Santa during intermission, and all performances will be presented in the theatre’s intimate setting.

A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS will play 39 performances through December 31. Each ticket includes Chef Larry Stoops’ holiday buffet served before the show, offering seasonal dishes and select beverages. The December 31 performance will include additional New Year’s Eve festivities for ticket holders.

Ticketing

Tickets range from $57 to $85, with New Year’s Eve tickets priced at $125. All tickets include the holiday buffet. Tickets are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317-872-9664.