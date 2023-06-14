Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Announces Exciting 2023/2024 Lineup To Mark The 40th Anniversary Season

The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023/2024 season, marking the 40th anniversary of the downtown Indianapolis theatre. With a lineup of exceptional plays and productions from our Cultural Centre Collectives, this season promises to charm audiences and showcase the Cultural Centre's commitment to excellence in the performing arts.

Among the highlights from our seven theatre companies will be three shows from Indianapolis playwrights produced by The Phoenix Theatre, productions that focus on women, Black Americans, and other important audiences from across our collectives, and the 40th anniversary of the first production staged by The Phoenix on November 4.

"We are on the leading edge of reinventing how performing arts are delivered - an approach that will keep more artists, support teams, and patrons in Central Indiana," said Constance Macy, artistic director of The Phoenix Theatre. "And we are doing this in a way that welcomes and serves more voices in our community."

Following is an overview of the upcoming season:

Kicking off the cultural centre season as well as their own inaugural season, the Naptown African American Theatre Collective presents Detroit '67 by Dominique Morisseau. Set in the ever-changing landscape of 1967 Detroit, this gripping play follows two conflicted siblings as they navigate deferred dreams and life-altering decisions amidst civil disturbance, all accompanied by the iconic sounds of Motown. The show runs from August 24 to September 10, 2023, in the Livia and Steve Russell (main stage) Theatre.

Next, American Lives Theatre presents Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok, a powerful exploration of the lives of two young DREAMers fighting for their place in an increasingly volatile American city. Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok brings this explosive and tender new play to life, challenging audiences to consider the real impact of culture wars and border debates. Catch the Indiana premiere in the Frank and Katrina Basile (studio) Theatre from September 7 to September 24, 2023.

In October, Actors Ink, under the direction of Phoenix veteran actor Sandra Gay, presents Grandmothers Inc. by Indiana-based playwrights L. Barnett Evans and Crystal V. Rhodes, a delightful production based on characters from the successful cozy mystery series of the same name and featuring actors ranging from 65 to 92 years old. This play is a must-see for mystery enthusiasts and runs from October 5 to October 15, 2023, in the Russell Theatre.

As Halloween approaches, Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents a spine-tingling event with Ghost Stories on October 29 and 30, 2023, in the Russell Theatre. Prepare to be thrilled and chilled as talented storytellers bring supernatural tales to life in the presence of a ghost light.

November brings The Phoenix Theatre's world-premiere production of The Body by Indiana-based playwright Steve Moulds, a captivating and thought-provoking play exploring the complexities of human existence in the fashion of M. Night Shyamalan. Join us from November 2 to November 19, 2023, in the Russell for this unforgettable theatrical experience.

Continuing the holiday tradition, and back by popular demand: A Very Phoenix Xmas Returns: the Return of A Very Phoenix Xmas opens in the Basile Theatre on November 25, 2023, and closes on December 23, 2023. Created afresh by Indy's own Claire Wilcher and friends, this festive and irreverent production promises to take us back to the old Phoenix basement for good-hearted mockery of Indy's favorite holiday traditions.

In the new year, American Lives Theatre presents The Minutes by Tracy Letts. This hysterical comedy of manners takes audiences into a small-town city council meeting filled with stolen bikes, an inaccessible fountain, and a "Lincoln Smackdown." But beneath the banter lies something sinister and uniquely American. Don't miss the Indiana premiere of this Broadway hit from January 25 to February 11, 2024, in the Russell Theatre.

Next, Summit Performance Indianapolis presents Queen by Madhuri Shekar in the Basile Theatre. PhD candidates and close friends Sanam and Ariel have spent the better part of the last decade exhaustively researching vanishing bee populations. Just as they are about to publish a career-defining paper, Sanam stumbles upon a flaw in their data and is faced with an impossible choice. A play about personal integrity, relationships, and yes, bees from February 9 to February 25, 2024.

Returning to the stage, the Naptown African American Theatre Collective presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom by August Wilson from March 7 to March 24, 2024, in the Russell Theatre. Immerse yourself in the collision of legendary Blues and systemic racism as a leading lady fights for her right to the top.

March also brings The Phoenix Theatre's production of And I Will Follow, another world premiere by Indianapolis-based playwright Bennett Ayres, in the Basile Theatre, running from March 21 to April 7, 2024. This moving one-man show about a true crime story from the actor's home town explores themes of identity, love, and resilience, and will feature local legend Mark Goetzinger.

In May, the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company joins forces with Zach & Zack to present a fresh, modern take on Shakespeare's iconic political thriller, Julius Caesar. Witness this captivating performance in the Basile Theatre from May 2 to May 19, 2024.

Continuing the artistic journey, the Naptown African American Theatre Collective presents The Light by Loy A. Webb from May 2 to May 19, 2024, in the Russell Theatre. This gripping two-character drama explores love, doubt, and the power of truth as characters confront accusations from the past.

June brings American Lives Theatre's production of Spay by Madison Fiedler. Set in opioid-addicted Appalachia, this play delves into the lives of two sisters as they navigate a family dilemma and an America in crisis. Catch the Indiana premiere of this Osborn New Play Award winner in the Basile Theatre from June 13 to June 30, 2024.

Eclipse Indy presents two high-quality productions that bookend the end of our 2023/24 season. From June 6 to June 16 and again from August 1 to August 11, join us for a series of entertaining Eclipse performances that are always of exceptional quality. As always, we strive to help deliver productions that are entertaining and of the highest caliber. These shows exemplify our commitment to providing top-notch entertainment that never fails to impress.

In addition to the 2023/2024 season, The Phoenix Theatre is excited to announce a special reprise of White City Murder by Ben Asaykwee. White City Murder delves into the chilling story of H. H. Holmes, a notorious mass-murderer during the Chicago World's Fair of 1893. This enthralling production will run from July 19 to August 4, 2024, in the Basile. Prepare to be captivated by the dark secrets and suspenseful atmosphere of this gripping theatrical experience.

Tickets for The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre's 2023/2024 season will be available for purchase on our website, Click Here, starting July 15, 2023. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we invite the community to join us in experiencing the transformative power of live theater and the arts.