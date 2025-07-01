OKLAHOMA! to Open at The Harmony Theater in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oklahoma! will be opening July 26th at The Harmony Theater in Hillsboro, Indiana, and will be running until August 23rd, 2025.

Austin Russell (who will also be playing Ali Hakim) will be directing the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, with choreography by Rachael Johnson (who will also be playing Ado Annie) and John Phillips serving as the music director. Mark and Misty McGrady, are The Owners & Executive Producers.

The cast will star Kyle Holcomb as Curly, Mai Hartwich as Laurey, KEVIN Ray Johnson (Porgy and Bess, Fire Shut up in My Bones, & X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at The Metropolitan Opera) as Jud Fry, Susan Smith as Aunt Eller, Heath Rawls as Will Parker, Alexia Daniels as Ike Skidmore, Don Hart as Andrew Carnes.

Rounding of the ensemble will be Alex Mclemore, Noah Johnson, Jonah McKinley (The Unpredictable Times), Haley Iverson, Topher Elliot, Sean Stiers, Kate Mobley-Tarpley, Sylvia Muchmore, Sophia Kilburg, Madi Daning (Dance Captain) and Dana Bixler (Pinkalicious Off Broadway & National Tour) who will also serve as the Fight Captain.

Additional Artistic Staff at Harmony Theatre includes, Kate Walker (Managing Artistic Director), Jessica Alltop (Production Stage Manager/Props Designer), TJ Bird (Light/Sound/Projections), Rebecca Lea Evans (Marketing & Communications Coordinator), Mark McGrady, Terry Martin, & Rick Walker (Set Builders), Linz Doty (Costume Assistant), Alexia Varney (Laundress).

