Miracle On 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play to Stream

Buck Creek Players will offer live entertainment this holiday season, with this view from home event. Join us from the comfort of your own home and stream the holiday classic, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A Live Musical Radio Play, Saturday, December 12th at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, December 13th at 2:30 PM. This production will be streamed via ShowTix4U. For the safety of our patrons, cast, and staff, there will be no in-person performances available of this production.

Show Description: The heartwarming holiday classic retold in the tradition of a live 1940's era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case goes all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold in this iconic story, as a little girl's belief makes all the difference. Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to melt even the most cynical heart.



Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz.

Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.StageRights.com) Ticket Info: Tickets are $16 per person* and may be purchased online at buckcreekplayers.com. *Ticketing Fees - Each streaming ticket will require a fee paid to ShowTix4U to provide the streaming services. Fees are shown to patrons at the time of purchase and are in addition to ticket price. For more information on this production, please visit us online at www.buckcreekplayers.com

