M Comes to IndyFringe This Month

Catalyst Repertory will present a new stage version of a classic psychological thriller. “M” opens at IndyFringe Theatre on June 21 and runs over three weekends through July 7.

With a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Fritz Lang’s 1931 mystery/thriller “M” is a film for the ages. One reviewer warned, “Be afraid. Be properly afraid.” Adapted for the stage and directed by Indianapolis theater artist Tristan Ross, “M” tells the dark tale of a serial killer who terrorizes a city. It’s a moody story about the relationships between the public, the law, lawbreakers, and the people left behind. Can the murderer, known as "The Midnight Man," be stopped before he preys upon the next child? "There are a thousand more…” says the villain, “and I'm not done yet."



WHAT: “M”



WHEN: June 21-23, 28-30, and July 5-7. Friday & Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.



WHERE: IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre, 719 E St. Clair St., Indianapolis



TICKETS: $22 for adults, $17 for students. Buy at the door or online at IndyFringe.org.

WARNING: This production contains depictions of sexual violence, child abuse, physical violence, adult language, smoke effects, and mature themes concerning mental health or illness. It is recommended for audiences 18+.





