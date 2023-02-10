Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOOTLOOSE is Now Playing at Beef & Boards

Performances run through March 26.

Feb. 10, 2023  
FOOTLOOSE is Now Playing at Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre cuts loose with Footloose, the explosive movie musical, now on stage through March 26. Nominated for four Tony Awards, Footloose is the story of a big-city kid who shakes things up when he comes to a small town.

Ren McCormack is a rebellious teenager from Chicago. When he and his mother move to rural Bomont, Ren learns dancing is banned by law, and the town minister Rev. Shaw Moore thinks rock and roll music is evil. The minister's daughter, Ariel, feels trapped in the repressive town and Ren decides the best outlet for all the kids is a dance. He and his friends find that seeking the unlikely approval from Rev. Moore brings unexpected results for all.

The 1984 movie danced its way into the hearts of millions, and was nominated for two Oscars, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for its powerhouse hits including "Footloose," "Almost Paradise," and "Let's Hear It for The Boy." The stage musical combines the bestselling score with dynamic new songs in a celebration of the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Daniel Alan Dipinto as Ren, and Sharaé Moultrie as the minister's daughter, Ariel. Shelbi Berry Kamohara (The Addams Family, Honky Tonk Angels, Hello, Dolly!) is Rusty, while Noah Nehemiah Robinson makes his Beef & Boards debut as Willard. Eddie Curry reprises his role as the uptight town minister, Rev. Shaw Moore. The show is directed by Heather Patterson King, with choreography by Doug King and musical direction by Kristy Templet.

Footloose is on stage for 52 performances through March 26 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.

Footloose is rated PG-13 for some adult themes and language. For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.




