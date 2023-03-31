Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 Exhibition

'CONFLUENCE 23' at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) Presents CONFLUENCE 23 Exhibition

Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) - the official ex-student alumni network of Welham Boys' School Dehradun, celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23' at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.

Brought to existence by school's principal Mr. S. Kandhari, an ex-student of the school, WOBS through 'CONFLUENCE 23' endeavors to foster workable professional collaborative alliances for art enthusiasts by providing them a platform to showcase their work and to celebrate their achievements. The participants of this art exhibition are professional artists, photographers, architects, fashion designers, interior designers, product designers, graphic designers and also include an educationalist, an art therapist, a dancer and a practicing doctor. Participants are not just limited to Welham Boys School Dehradun, but also envelop other alumni from Welham Girls School Dehradun, Doon School, Lawrence School Sanawar, Mayo College Girls Ajmer, Daly College Indore, Delhi College of Arts as well.

Buckled up onto a voyage of sorts, Rohit Jaiswal (President, Welham Old Boys Society) shares his thoughts, "The exhibition aims at bringing together Welham Boys' alumni from different walks of life across generations to converge at one juncture where they all share one language and thought through art. It specifically ventures to showcase and promote exceptionally skilled younger trained artists that have studied in prestigious art institutions in India and abroad."

'CONFLUENCE 23' is a collection of artworks that includes works done by legendary animation film maker late Arnab Chaudhuri, senior architect Mukul Goyal, acclaimed fashion designer Abhishek Gupta, graphic designer Sudeep Chaudhuri, Bangkok based progressive dancer Artist Sejal Sood focusing especially on Artist Vibhor Sogani for an inspirational flow.

Being a non-profit earning society Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) attempts not just to promote art but ensures to specifically provide an appropriate infrastructure for participants to freely express themselves and have the comfort of having their artworks correctly archived.

A group art exhibition, CONFLUENCE 23, Comprehensive Programme Schedule :

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 : THE OLIPHANT EDITOR'S BUNK with Amish Mulmi & Sidharth Singh from 7pm to 9pm

Monday, April 3rd, 2023 : PANEL DISCUSSION, True Crime - OTT's New Success Mantra - Where News & Entertainment Meet with Abhinandan Sekhri, Kaveree Bamzai and Shefali Bhushan from 3.30pm to 5pm

Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 : UNFLITERED EMOTIONS, Talk by Gareema Shankar from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 : AESTHETICS & PROCESSES, Talk by Anica Kochhar & Sushant Maini from 7pm to 9pm

Thursday, April 6th, 2023 : CULTURAL RELEVANCE THROUGH INTERIOR DESIGN, Talk by Ravisha Thacker Merchant from 7pm to 9pm

Saturday, April 8th, 2023 : FILM SCREENING - SONSI & SHERA by Vikas Kumar & Sharib Khan from 7pm to 9pm



