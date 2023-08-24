Transform Yourself into a Certified Yoga Teacher with 200 Hour Training in Rishikesh

Immerse yourself in the rich history and practical aspects of yoga.

Aug. 24, 2023

Have you been looking for a life-altering experience? Registering for a 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh is perfectly crafted for you. This specialized training is organized by Ekam Yogashala in association with Yoga Alliance, USA to transform individuals into a certified Yoga teacher.

Rishikesh, being one of the peaceful locations in India, offers the perfect atmosphere for a 200 hour Yoga teacher training in India. To ensure the well-being of every participant, a good, hygienic hotel room is provided. They are equipped with every amenity like running hot water, attached washroom, and Wi-Fi. Each participantis well-fed with three vegetarian meals every day made from freshly cut vegetables. With health drinks, fruits, and salad, these meals are highly nutritious. As Rishikesh allows participants to be in touch with nature, it has a tremendous positive effect on the mood.

The training does not only focus on practical asanas, but also on the history of Yoga. Participants are given the opportunity to know Yoga from inside out. Yoga philosophy, history, and anatomy are touched upon in detail. After gaining a fair insight, practical aspects like several asanas, breathing techniques, pranayamas, meditation, mudras, bandhas, and mantras are taught. After the successful completion of this course, each participant receives a certificate.

