Classes take place Oct 14 to Nov 15.

The Little Theatre presents ArtsLab 2.0 'Exploring Sound', a series of creative workshops where children explore 'SOUND' through arts, music, dance and theatre.

After a successful ArtsLab 1.0 Exploring Light, this time we are exploring 'Sound' in a month long workshop series for children between the age of 7 - 15 yrs.

Dates - Oct 14 to Nov 15 (15 Sessions). Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Time - 4pm to 5.30pm

Activities will include Theatre, Music, Dance and Art workshops.

Fee - Rs 7500 per child for the entire duration.

Not included - Material required for the workshops (we will use easy to find material that is available at home and will be informed in prior)

Included - One and a half hour sessions X 15 + Digital certificate on completion

