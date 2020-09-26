Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Little Theatre Presents ArtsLab 2.0 EXPLORING SOUND

Classes take place Oct 14 to Nov 15.

Sep. 26, 2020  

The Little Theatre Presents ArtsLab 2.0 EXPLORING SOUND

The Little Theatre presents ArtsLab 2.0 'Exploring Sound', a series of creative workshops where children explore 'SOUND' through arts, music, dance and theatre.

After a successful ArtsLab 1.0 Exploring Light, this time we are exploring 'Sound' in a month long workshop series for children between the age of 7 - 15 yrs.

Dates - Oct 14 to Nov 15 (15 Sessions). Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Time - 4pm to 5.30pm

Activities will include Theatre, Music, Dance and Art workshops.

Fee - Rs 7500 per child for the entire duration.

Not included - Material required for the workshops (we will use easy to find material that is available at home and will be informed in prior)

Included - One and a half hour sessions X 15 + Digital certificate on completion



