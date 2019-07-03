The Ashok Celebrates Seasonal Flavours With Mango Mania

Summers and mangoes go hand in hand and the mango festival is a great way to make Delhi's sweltering summers lusciously endurable. This summer, The Ashok (A flagship property of ITDC) is all set to celebrate "Mango Mania- Ye Koi aam festival nahin", offering delectable Mango delicacies for every taste bud at its 24 hour coffee Shop The Samavar.

The 24 hour coffee Shop is set up to welcome all mango lovers to experience the prologue of mangoes through delicacies such as 'Aam Panna', 'Alphonso Daiquiri', 'Dusheri Chaat', 'Mango Cheese Croquette' and desserts such as 'Aam ki Kulfi' and 'Totapari Rasmalai', satiating your sweet tooth.

Talking about the festival, Chef Vikash Anand, Head Chef- Coffee Shop, The Ashok said, "Mango Mania aims to take you through a seasonal tasteful journey. These mouth watering mango-based delicacies and desserts are prepared with a twist to suit the summer month and your taste buds."

WHEN: Till 15th July 2019; 12noon -10PM

WHERE: The Samavar - The 24 hour Coffee Shop, The Ashok, New Delhi

STARTING FROM: Rs. 300/- Onwards





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You