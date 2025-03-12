THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE 2025 Tour Adds Performances in Dubai and India

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Illusionist Rob Lake will continue his sold-out, pre-Broadway 2025 International Tour, bringing his show to audiences across the globe. Following a run through South Africa last year and a sold out run at Dubai Opera House in 2022, Lake is set to return to the City of Gold at Dubai’s World Trade Centre this month before making his debut in India from April 25-27, 2025, presented by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.



"As much as I love performing for American audiences, there’s something truly magical about taking my show to new corners of the world,” says Lake. “Dubai holds a special place in my heart, and after three years away, I cannot wait to be back. And India—India has been a lifelong dream. I’m beyond thrilled to finally bring my illusions to such a vibrant and dynamic country.”



Renowned for his jaw-dropping original illusions and cinematic storytelling, The Magic of Rob Lake has enthralled millions—both in person and online. Presented by DXB Live, the entertainment powerhouse behind some of the UAE’s most spectacular events, his Dubai residency promises to be nothing short of breathtaking. Audiences in Dubai and the newly announced dates in Mumbai, presented in partnership with the Jio World Centre, will witness physics-defying feats, grand theatrical effects, and mind-bending illusions, transporting them to a realm where the impossible becomes reality.



Dubbed “The World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, Lake has dazzled audiences in Times Square, on the Las Vegas Strip, in Atlantic City and at iconic venues like Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and the Dubai Opera House. His performances transcend borders, captivating fans in over 60 countries with his signature mix of wonder, artistry, and theatrical grandeur.



ABOUT Rob Lake



With more than two decades of experience, Lake has redefined the art of illusion. At just 25, he became the youngest magician in history to receive the prestigious Merlin Award—magic’s highest honor, often likened to an Oscar. Beyond the stage, he has lent his expertise to some of the most spectacular productions in the world, serving as an illusion designer and creative consultant for the hit global tour of Disney’s Aladdin, Broadway’s current musical comedy hit Death Becomes Her, the global Harry Potter philharmonic tours, and Adele’s legendary Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.



Among his most talked-about illusions? The moment he made Adele vanish on stage—a feat that left global audiences speechless and solidified his reputation as a modern-day master of magic.

