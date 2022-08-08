Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 46th Edition of KRISHNA This Month

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 46th edition of 'KRISHNA' - mesmerising dance drama depicting the fascinating life of Lord Krishna, abounding with legends, myths, miracles and adulation.

This production of two and half hour depicts the vivid portrayal of his iconic journey as a playful exponent from his adorable childhood to his youthful antics, to finally the centre stage of human reverence and his participation in the epic Mahabharata in the form of traditional Indian dance forms like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

To enhance the visual appeal of the show, the Kendra is using an LED wall.

Produced and Directed by Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra) the show will begin from 6.30pm onwards at Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Additionally there will be matinee show at 3pm on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Entry by tickets of denomination of Rs.2,000/-, Rs.1,500/-, Rs.1,000/-, Rs.500/- and Rs.300/- available on BookMyShow and at Kendra Office from August 8th, 2022 at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Contact : 011 - 43503333 /23386428/ 29.