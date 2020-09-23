Showcasing HARMAN Professional India Launches HARMAN TechKnow Chat Series

Creating a new platform where customers can learn from the AV industry's most knowledgeable and accomplished professionals, HARMAN TechKnow Chat by HARMAN Professional India is a series of virtual, fireside chats that celebrate key contributors, projects and products across the industry.

In addition to speaking with consultants, integrators and other renowned AV professionals about their journey in the industry, HARMAN TechKnow Chat will include product demonstrations and highlight noteworthy projects and case studies that feature HARMAN Professional's cutting-edge solutions.

"HARMAN has been at the forefront of engineering audio solutions for the professional, consumer and automotive markets for decades," said Aditya Todi, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC. "Continuing the same pioneering spirit, we're introducing HARMAN TechKnow Chat: a medium to showcase and learn from some of the key experts in the Indian AV industry. Through the HARMAN TechKnow Chat series, you can expect insightful case studies, fireside chats, product demos as well as conversations that you can enjoy and learn from."

Here's a look at some of the upcoming sessions:

Digital Switching and Conference Room Audio with Mradul Sharma, Principal Consultant and Managing Director, 3CDN Workplace Tech Pvt. Ltd

Entertainment Series Speakers with Sunny Sarid, Principal Consultant and Managing Director, Sound of Music India Pvt. Ltd.

Architectural Lighting with Kelvin Ashby-King, Principal Consultant & Managing Director, T2 Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Case Study Discussion: The DAICEC Installation over SVSi with Vineet Singh, Managing Director, HMPL Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

To equip the sessions with crystal-clear sound and treat viewers to an engaging experience, HARMAN TechKnow Chat features a range of HARMAN Professional's world-class networked AV and control solutions.

Many more HARMAN TechKnow Chat sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit www.facebook.com/HarmanProIndiaOfficial/ to view the schedule and learn more.

