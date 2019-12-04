Samvadi Festival Returns For 6th Edition

The sixth edition of Dainik Jagran Samvadi, a three-day festival celebrating the power of expression, will be held in Lucknow's Bhartendu Natya Academy from 13-15 December 2019. The festival of expression which is spread across three days will have wide-ranging sessions on literature, politics, music, food, cinema, religion, patriotism, etc.

The three-day festival will pay tribute to Indian literary giants Namvar Singh, Kedarnath Singh, Krishna Sobti and Nabaneeta Dev Sen. These luminaries of Indian literature passed away this year. With passing of these big Indian literary personalities, there has been a big void in Indian literature.

To promote fundamental research in Hindi language,'Gyanvritti' under Dainik Jagran initiative 'Hindi hai hum', fellowship to winners will also be announced at Jagran Samvadi this year. Jagran Gyanvritti is given to the winners for at least six months and a maximum nine months.

This festival of expression 'Samvadi' will also have the copyright bazaar of Dainik Jagran's new initiative 'Srijan'. All Hindi publishers have been invited to join this copyright market. In this copyright market, young writers will also get an opportunity to showcase their literary merit to publishers. Dainik Jagran Srijan is a platform to inspire and encourage young writers of the country, which gives an opportunity for the youth who dream of doing creative writing in Hindi to turn their dreams into reality.

This year a specially prepared session is also organized to commemorate 100 years of Lucknow University.

Website: www.jagranhindi.in





