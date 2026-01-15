Bose Krishnamachari Opens 20th Collage International Art Carnival in New Delhi

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Delhi Collage of Art formally opened the 20th Edition of the Collage International Art Carnival (CIAC 2026) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4.00 PM at Lalit Kala Akademi, Mandi House, New Delhi. Founded and curated by Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, Founder and Director of Delhi Collage of Art, the milestone edition marks two decades of sustained cultural engagement and collective artistic practice. Gracing this milestone event with their presence was Bose Krishnamachari, Co-Founder and President, Kochi-Muziris Biennale as the Chief Guest.



Chief Guest Bose Krishnamachari inaugurated the 20th Collage International Art Carnival. The evening saw the B.C. Sanyal Award being conferred upon Sanjeev Kishore Gautam (Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art), Sanjeev Kumar (Principal, College of Art), and Bindulika Sharma (Dean, Department of Fine Art, Jamia Millia Islamia University).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bose Krishnamachari, Co-Founder and President, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to contemporary art and cultural institution-building in India.

Guided by the central theme of Collective Energy, the 20th edition highlights collaboration, solidarity, and shared cultural responsibility. The artworks on display reflect a strong dialogue between classical sensibilities and contemporary expression, with diverse interpretations visible through oil paintings, watercolours, charcoal, acrylic works, installations, and works created on varied surfaces.

The Carnival showcases a wide spectrum of practices including painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, installation art, interdisciplinary and digital practices, video art, film, documentary, and new media. Live art demonstrations, performances, academic talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions form an integral part of the programme. With multiple large-scale LED screens and projection systems installed across the venue, CIAC 2026 places a strong emphasis on digital and time-based works. The artworks are available at affordable prices, encouraging wider public engagement and art collecting.

This edition brings together more than 800 artists and students from India and abroad, with active participation from leading public and educational institutions such as College of Art, University of Delhi; Jamia Millia Islamia; Triveni Kala Sangam; National Gallery of Modern Art; Sarada Ukil School of Art; Shilpa Bharti Institute of Fine Art and Craft; and Sahitya Kala Parishad. Several prominent private galleries and art institutions from Delhi NCR, including Nature Morte, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Vadhera Art Gallery, Bluedot Art Gallery, Uchaan Art Gallery, Urban Fringe, and Naveen Chhaya Pottery Studio, are participating through institutional stalls and curated exhibitions.

Art talks during the Carnival are being delivered by Mr. Harshvardhan, eminent artist and Art Adviser, NDMC; Mr. Sacchidanand Joshi (IGNCA); Ms. Arpana Caur; and Mr. Dharmendra Rathore. A live watercolour demonstration by eminent artist Mr. Prafulla Sawant is also part of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi said, “The 20th Collage International Art Carnival is not just an exhibition; it is a collective cultural movement. It reflects the energy of artists, students, institutions, and communities coming together to create, share, and learn. For over three decades, Delhi Collage of Art has remained committed to education, accessibility, and social inclusion through free art education for needy and special students, a complimentary campus in West Delhi for orphaned and underprivileged children, and continued support to emerging artists. As part of CIAC 2026, we are awarding more than 50 scholarships to deserving and underprivileged students.”

The 20th Collage International Art Carnival continues at Lalit Kala Akademi until January 18th, 2026, inviting audiences to engage with a vibrant and inclusive celebration of contemporary art and collective creativity.