Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAGESMITH'S BOMBAY JAZZ Comes to Privthi Theatre

Writer Ramu Ramanathan and director Etienne Coutinho present Stagesmith`s Bombay Jazz, featuring Denzil Smith and Rhys Sebastian D'souza.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Writer Ramu Ramanathan and director Etienne Coutinho present Stagesmith`s Bombay Jazz, featuring Denzil Smith and Rhys Sebastian D'souza.

A semi-autobiographical musical play about Goan and Anglo Indian musicians who brought jazz influences into Hindi film music between the 50s and 70s.

There's Mumbai, Bombay, India.
There's ego, failed futures, alcoholism.
There's love, passion, bounced cheques.
There's show-biz, razzmatazz.

And some of the biggest names in popular culture from C Ramachander to Laxmikant Pyarelal and Shankar Jaikishen to RD Burman.

Learn more here.


Related Articles View More India Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Les Lankhorst Presents A CROONER CHRISTMAS Online
  • 9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!