STAGESMITH'S BOMBAY JAZZ Comes to Privthi Theatre

Writer Ramu Ramanathan and director Etienne Coutinho present Stagesmith`s Bombay Jazz, featuring Denzil Smith and Rhys Sebastian D'souza.

A semi-autobiographical musical play about Goan and Anglo Indian musicians who brought jazz influences into Hindi film music between the 50s and 70s.

There's Mumbai, Bombay, India.There's ego, failed futures, alcoholism.There's love, passion, bounced cheques.There's show-biz, razzmatazz.

And some of the biggest names in popular culture from C Ramachander to Laxmikant Pyarelal and Shankar Jaikishen to RD Burman.

