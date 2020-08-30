Open-Air Theatres in India Will Be Allowed to Reopen From September 21

Cinemas will remain closed at this time.

Open-air theatres will be allowed to reopen in India beginning September 21 as the country enters its fourth phase of unlocking, NDTV reports.

Despite the reopening of outdoor theatres, cinemas will remain closed at this time. Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines, based on feedback received from states and union territories, and consultations with related central ministries and departments.

Schools, colleges and swimming pools will remain closed. The fourth phase will be in effect till September 30.

