Natya Vriksha's 15th World Dance Day Celebrations WIll Be Curated By Dancer Geeta Chandran

Natya Vriksha's WORLD DANCE DAY celebrations have acquired a pan-India legitimacy, and this 15th Edition of the WDD celebrations curated by Dancer (Padmashri) GEETA CHANDRAN promises to be bigger and better! With workshops, lectures, biographies and performances by young dancers, the two-day programme offers invaluable fare for both the dance community and to all those others interested in the arts!

Saturday, 27 April:

9:30 a.m. to 12 noon: Body and Movement Workshop conducted by SANTOSH NAIR, Artistic Director, Sadhya Dance Company (open to dancers of all styles; register at natyavriksha@gmail.com)

4 p.m.: Public Lecture: THE GLORIOUS LEGACY OF INDIAN CULTURE: Challenges and Opportunities

By Amb. PAVAN K. VARMA, former Diplomat, former MP, Author, Thinker and Motivational Speaker

6:30 p.m.: YOUNG DANCERS FESTIVAL

Odissi: RAJASHRI PRAHARAJ (Bhubaneshwar)

Kathak: RUPANSHI KASHYAP (Ahmedabad)

Sunday, 28 April:

9:30 a.m. to 12 noon: Rhythms in Dance: Workshop jointly conducted by MANOHAR BALATCHANDIRANE, Mridangam Artist, and Dancer GEETA CHANDRAN (open to dancers of all styles; register at natyavriksha@gmail.com)

4 p.m.: REMA SHRIKANT: A personal dance journey in Baroda (Film/Lecture/Performance)

6:30 p.m.: YOUNG DANCERS FESTIVAL

Mohiniattam: METHIL DEVIKA (Tiruvanathapuram)

Bharatanatyam: MANASVINI RAMACHANDRAN (Chennai)

Collaboration: Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India





