NIVEA Unveils the Winning Influencers of its #NIVEASoftFreshBatch Initiative

Concluding its 2-month long search for future influencers, NIVEA India unveiled the highly anticipated winner list of its first ever #NiveaSoftFreshBatch initiative at a gala event held in Mumbai. In a one-of-its-kind influencer hunt spearheaded by the face of the brand Taapsee Pannu, along with 4 popular and well-established influencers of the country - Mrunal Panchal, Nagma Mirajkar, Abigail Pande and Neha Doodles, the brand concluded the discovery of 75 diverse GenZ content creators.

Launched with the aim to discover and empower Emerging India's budding influencers from every walk of life, the #NiveaSoftFreshBatch 2021 platform helped them kickstart their content creation journey with access to resources, masterclasses and a year-long brand collaboration.

The contest witnessed over 20 thousand entries by students from more than 200 colleges across India. With an extensive turnout spanning from metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, to emerging towns like Sheopur, Bhuj, Palampur and Sidhi, NIVEA India gave budding GenZ influencers of the country an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform.

These budding influencers showed their skills on Instagram Reels using the trending NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch filters. Supported with 4 unique limited-edition persona packs of NIVEA Soft - Fashionista, Sporty, Entertainer & Smarty, the winners combined talent and creativity to showcase their unique personas.

Talking about the success of NIVEA's first-ever digital influencer hunt, Mr. Ajay Simha - Marketing Director, NIVEA India, said, "With our vision to be Emerging India's Most Loved & Trusted Skincare Brand, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch was one of our key initiatives this year to engage even more meaningfully with college students across India. The response to the competition was very encouraging from all parts of the country. As a truly caring brand that Cares Beyond Skin, we will provide a platform to these winners to continue creating inspiring content and help build the future generation of Indian content creators."

The winners were felicitated at a 4-day gala event with a host of content creation masterclasses and workshops by their mentor influencers. They also experienced a professional photoshoot with top celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and got the opportunity of collaborating with the world's largest skincare brand - NIVEA over the course of next 1 year.

For more information, follow NIVEA India's Instagram page - @niveaindia or visit www.niveasoftfreshbatch.in.