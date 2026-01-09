Delhi Collage Of Art Hosts 20th Edition Of The Collage International Art Carnival

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Delhi Collage of Art has announced the 20th Edition of the Collage International Art Carnival CIAC 2026, to be held from January 13th to 18th, 2026 at Lalit Kala Akademi, Mandi House, New Delhi. Founded and curated by Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, Founder and Director of Delhi Collage of Art, the Carnival marks two decades of continuous cultural engagement.

The event will open on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026 at 4.00 PM and conclude on January 18th, 2026. The Guests of Honour will include Nand Lal Thakur (Vice Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi). The B.C. Sanyal Award will be conferred upon Sanjeev Kishore Gautam (Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art), Sanjeev Kumar (Principal, College of Art) and Bindulika Sharma (Dean, Department of Fine Art, Jamia Millia Islamia University), along with many other eminent cultural dignitaries.

The 20th edition of the Carnival is guided by the central theme of Collective Energy, highlighting collaboration, solidarity, and shared cultural responsibility in contemporary times. This year's edition is special for its strong dialogue between old classical sensibilities and contemporary expression. Different versions of old classic touches are visible in the artworks through oil paintings, watercolors, charcoal, acrylic, installations, and works created on different types of surfaces.

The exhibition features painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, installation art, interdisciplinary practices, digital art, video art, film, documentary, and new media. Live art demonstrations, performances, academic talks, discussions, and interactive sessions are an integral part of the Carnival. With multiple large scale LED screens and projection systems installed across the venue, CIAC 2026 places a strong emphasis on digital and time-based works. The artworks are available at affordable prices. The Carnival brings together more than 800 artists and students from across India and abroad.

This edition has received active participation from leading public and educational institutions including College of Art University of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Triveni Kala Sangam, National Gallery of Modern Art, Sarada Ukil School of Art, Shilpa Bharti Institute of Fine Art and Craft, and Sahitya Kala Parishad. Several private art galleries and art education institutions from Delhi NCR such as Nature Morte, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Vadhera Art Gallery, Bluedot Art Gallery, Uchaan Art Gallery, Urban Fringe, and Naveen Chhaya pottery studio and many more are participating by setting up institutional stalls and exhibitions. Art talks will be delivered by Mr Harshvardhan eminent artist and Art Adviser NDMC, Mr Sacchidanand Joshi from IGNCA, Ms Arpana Caur, and Mr Dharmendra Rathore. A live demonstration in watercolours by eminent artist Mr. Prafulla Sawant will be presented.

Speaking about the milestone edition, Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi said, “The 20th Collage International Art Carnival is not just an exhibition. It is a collective cultural movement. It reflects the energy of artists, students, institutions, and communities coming together to create, share, and learn. For more than three decades, Delhi Collage of Art has remained committed to education, accessibility, and social inclusion through free art education for needy and special students, a complimentary campus in West Delhi for orphaned and underprivileged children, and continued support to emerging artists. As part of CIAC 2026, we are awarding more than 50 scholarships to deserving and underprivileged students, reaffirming our commitment to equitable access to art education."