Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts Brings Classical Training Online

The Tribune India has reported that Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, which teaches and promotes Indian classical arts, has moved online to allow more people to experience classical training during the health crisis.

Jogiraj Sikidar, who founded Malhaar Centre, says "There is a huge interest in Indian classical music across the globe. Just like Yoga, Indian classical music has been perceived as meditative music. It is not just for entertainment but for self-upliftment as well. Moreover, practising Indian classical music or dance helps in the development of the brain,"

He continued to say, ""Malhaar has successfully developed a module whereby training in Indian classical performing arts can be offered virtually without compromising in the quality of 'taaleem' or education. We have experimented and conducted a lot of research to come up with a standard module and as a result we have made live e-lessons more effective and intense. We have adopted the latest technologies and integrated them seamlessly with the traditional arts."

There are more than 200 families from all over the world who are taking live online lessons via Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Students are learning traditional art forms and taking lessons in Indian classical vocal (Hindustani and Carnatic). They are also learning Ghazals, devotional music and popular Bollywood melodies, as well as receiving training in musical instruments such as Tabla, Harmonium and Piano, and classical Indian dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi.

