Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December

The event is set to take place from December 15th to 17th, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December

The Mahindra Kabira Festival, now in its seventh edition, welcomes poetry-lovers and music-aficionados along the timeless banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, and is set to take place from December 15th to 17th, 2023. This annual celebration of music, poetry, and cultural experiences honours the profound philosophy and teachings of the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir.

This year, Mahindra Kabira is all set to immerse audiences in a mesmerizing programme that blends traditional classical, folk and vibrant fusion music along with letting delegates get a sense of Varanasi’s history through guided heritage walks, boat-rides, Ganga arati and a local food journey.

A brainchild of the Mahindra Group and pioneering performing arts and entertainment company, Teamwork Arts, the Mahindra Kabira Festival celebrates Kabir and the inherent wisdom of his verses through its varied programme offerings.

Mahindra Kabira 2023, just like in previous years, will pay tribute to Kabir's profound philosophy. This year too will be an unforgettable experience, featuring performances by eminent and celebrated musicians, poets, and writers.

The festival offers Customised Delegate Packages that are one-of-a-kind experiences. These meticulously planned one and two-day packages are an opportunity to live out the history of one of the world’s oldest cities and get a sense of its character while coming close to understanding Kabir’s essentially syncretic way of life. The packages get booked fast and it’s best to reserve one’s spot sooner rather than wait.

Delegates are looked after with warmth and expansive hospitality, a hallmark of the festival, from the time they arrive till they leave. Attendance to certain events like Morning and Evening Music across the two days is free and open to all.

The detailed artiste line-up and programme will be announced soon. For more information please visit Click Here

Date: 15th – 17th December, 2023

General Entry: Free registration for the Morning and Evening Musical Performances 

Delegate Entry: One-day (INR 15,000) and two-day (INR 27,000) Delegate Packages for a one-of-a-kind Festival experience.

Accommodation Package: Hotel packages offer a wide range of choices.

The Delegate packages include:

·The Mahindra Kabira Festival Delegate experience includes:

·Morning Music by the Ganga

·Boat rides

·Ganga Arati

·Heritage Walks

·Curated Banarasi Meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner)

·Evening Music on the ghats

·Invitation to the Festival Opening Reception on 15th December. Package begins on 16th December at 7 AM, and ends at 10 PM.

·Transport between Festival Venues

For more information on Delegate Packages, please email delegates@teamworkarts.com




Recommended For You