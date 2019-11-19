LOOSE WOMAN Comes to G5A

Loose Woman, one of Maya Krishna Rao's acclaimed work is all set to be showcased at the G5A Foundation for Contemporary culture from the 29th November to the 1st of December 2019.

Loose Woman is about the travels of a woman - into and out of herself. To make this show, a performer, a video and sound designer and a singer, through a series of improvisations, 'looked for her' in different places where she may find herself in unchartered spaces. The stories that emerged were given an episodic form. Some are playful, some are poignant. They each stand-alone, though a loose thread connects them all.

Maya shares, "Even though it's called Loose Woman, it's not necessarily only about women. It's an idea, and the idea is about the excitement of going to places that you have not been to before. Man, woman and every gender along the spectrum can push themselves into an unfamiliar yet exciting and challenging space. And when I say unexplored places, of course, I don't mean geographical places, I mean treading places in the mind, in the spirit in your body, in your relationship with the world. And having journeyed far, when you look back you find that you're changed person altogether!"

With humour, yet serious introspection, Loose Woman has been conjured, coaxed and driven by different mediums - theatre, sound, dance and the camera. The underlying reference here is to the heavy irony in the throwaway expression 'loose woman', whose application is rampant in a skewed familial and social setting crafted by just one sex.

For the purposes of this show, though, she's not loose enough... not yet!Loose Woman premiered in Delhi in 2018. Subsequently, the show has been invited to visual art festivals - Serendipity in 2018 and the India Art Fair in 2020.

