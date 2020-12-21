'Kitabon Wale Santa' Launched By Rajkamal Prakashan

On the occasion of Christmas Rajkamal Prakashan brings Kitabon Wale Santafor all book lovers. Through this unique initiative, one can send their family and friendsbooks of their favorite authors and poets as Christmas present.

For this, the publication has announced fifty sets of books of different genres and subjects, keeping in mind the interest of the readers, so that people can easily choosetheir favorite books as present. The selected books will be sent in attractive gift packs. Thirty percent discount will also be given on them.

Fine sets of books have been designed to best suit the readers and book lovers'taste and interest. It includes a variety of literary work: Jnanpith Award honoured Hindi poets; novels on which excellent films have been made; Gandhi literature; partition-centric books; classical works; feminism; autobiography; historical novels; travelogues; biographies; documentary literature; and story collections.

On the initiative Kitabon Wale Santa, Ashok Maheshwari, managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan Group said, "Everyone waits for the Christmas holidays to come as the year-end approaches. More than that people wait to meet Santa or to themselves become Santa. Santa brings gifts and joy and happiness for everyone. But Santa can also bring wisdom to one's life.Keeping this in mind, we have taken a special initiative forbook lovers to become Kitabon Wale Santaand amaze friends and family with gifts of books of their choice! The happiness of knowledge cannot be compared to any other happiness. May everyone in the society get knowledge; let us do something like this Christmas.

He told, the set of poetry collection includes works of Jnanpith award honoured Hindi poets like Mahadevi Verma's 'Yama', Sumitranandan Pant's 'Chidambara', Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmi Loka', Kunwar Narayan's 'In Dino', Kedarnath Singh's 'Akaal Mein Saaras'.Set of novels have been created on which famous films have been made, these include, 'Devdas', 'Chitralekha', 'Sahib Bibi Ghulam', 'Umrao Jaan Ada' etc.

The set of Gandhi literature includes 'Gandhi Ki Mezbani', 'Gandhi Aur Akathaniya', 'Mahatma Gandhi: Jeewan Aur Darshan', 'Gandhi Ek Asambhav Sambhavna'. The documentary literature includes books such as 'Bhagat Singh Ko Fansi 1', 'Bhagat Singh Ko Fansi 2', 'Bhagat Singh Aur Unke Sathiyon Ke Dastavez', and 'Krantivir Bhagat Singh'. Books focused on partition includes Khushwant Singh's 'Pakistan Mail', Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas', etc.Classic works of literature include, 'Raag Darbari', 'Maila Aanchal', 'Aadha Gaon', 'Boond Aur Samudra' etc.

Apart from this initiative, if one chooses to give giftsfrom other books of Rajkamal Prakashan Group,then those books will also be given a discount of twenty percent.

This special initiative is till 31 January 2021.

Link: www.rajkamalbooks.in