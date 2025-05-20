Kendra Dance Festival That Returns This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An ensemble of audience-loved productions — MEERA, PARIKRAMA, and KARNA — will be staged on May 25th, 27th, and 29th, 2025, respectively, at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

In the aftermath of a defining moment in the subcontinent's contemporary history—where India emerged with strategic clarity and moral fortitude from the recent Indo-Pak conflict—Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) reaffirms the power of culture as the heartbeat of the nation. Against this backdrop of renewed national confidence, the Kendra Dance Festival 2025 is poised to take centre stage on the 25th of May with MEERA, 27th of May with PARIKRAMA and 29th of May with KARNA at 7:00 PM at the iconic Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

This year's festival comes not merely as an annual showcase of performing arts, but as a celebration of India's civilisational depth, spiritual resilience, and enduring storytelling traditions. While the nation salutes the bravery and precision of its armed forces in neutralising enemy threats across the western border, the Kendra's stage becomes a mirror of that inner fortitude—where stories of devotion, morality, struggle, and transcendence echo the very spirit that defines India today.

The Festival Line-up: Stories That Speak Across Time

MEERA: Sunday, May 25th, 2025 at 7pm

An embodiment of fearless devotion and unwavering inner strength, Meera brings to life the spiritual odyssey of the poet-saint who defied societal norms in pursuit of divine truth. Through evocative Rajasthani and Gujarati folk movements, this production draws from the meticulous documentation of folklorist Komal Kothari, capturing not just a woman's voice but a nation's inner compass—resilience rooted in faith.

PARIKRAMA: Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 at 7pm

Choreographed in the martial and expressive styles of Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, Parikrama delves into the elemental cycle of existence—life, death, and rebirth—mirroring the nation's capacity to regenerate with strength after every trial. Inspired by the Panch Tattvas and layered with insights from the Padma Purana, the production is a meditative journey that resonates deeply in times of renewal and reflection.

KARNA: Thursday, May 29th, 2025 at 7pm

A deeply layered portrayal of honour and identity, Karna revisits the life of one of Mahabharata's most tragic heroes, who struggled between duty, loyalty, and truth. Drawing from Rashmi Rathi by National Poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar', and choreographed in the raw intensity of Chhau and Kalaripayattu, Karna finds new resonance today—as it embodies the virtues of courage, sacrifice, and complex morality, qualities India has demonstrated on and off the battlefield.

This edition of the Kendra Dance Festival introduces ticketed entry for the first time, welcoming an evolving audience that includes millennials, urban families, cultural travellers, and arts patrons. This initiative aims to democratise access while reinforcing the value of live performance in an era of fleeting digital content.

The productions are presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory—a professional ensemble of 15 full-time artists trained in SBKK's distinctive style that fuses Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mayurbhanj Chhau, and various Indian folk forms. Each performance is enhanced by original musical compositions, intricately hand-crafted costumes, vivid set designs, and dramatic lighting—resulting in an immersive theatre experience.

Reflecting on the timing of the festival and its deeper significance, Festival Director and Chairperson Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh notes:

“There are moments in history when a nation asserts itself—not just through its borders, but through its identity. The recent events have reminded us of the price of freedom and the value of unity. Through Meera, Parikrama, and Karna, we share stories that are rooted in Indian consciousness and resonate with our contemporary challenges. These are not just performances—they are acts of remembrance, strength, and cultural assertion.”

The Director of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Shr Jayant Kastuar also shared his views about this year's festival, “In times when the nation stands united with renewed strength and purpose, stories like Meera, Parikrama, and Karna remind us of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience rooted deep in our soul and culture. These productions are more than performances; they are reflections of the values that bind us and a tribute to the spirit of India rising together.”

Founded by Sumitra Charat Ram in the aftermath of Independence, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has remained a vital force in Indian arts and education for over seven decades. From hosting the first classical music concert in free India in 1947 to presenting Shri Ram annually since 1957, SBKK has played a pivotal role in shaping India's cultural landscape. Its body of work includes critically acclaimed productions like Shri Krishna, Abhimanyu, Kamayani, Durga, Khajuraho, and Meera, among others.

Today, under the guidance of Shobha Deepak Singh, the Kendra continues to blend classical wisdom with contemporary relevance—serving as a bridge between generations, values, and artistic expressions.

The Kendra is supported by a wide spectrum of cultural and corporate partners, including:

Ministry of Culture – Government of India, ICCR, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Kala Parishad, Hindi Academy, Uttar Pradesh Government, North Zone and North Central Zonal Cultural Centres, as well as corporate patrons such as Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd., Mawana Sugars, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, DLF Limited, Ayurvet Life Sciences, and more.

SBKK is also accredited by GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP Global, Ministry of Culture and Indian Council For Cultural Relations making it a valuable cultural partner for brands and media platforms committed to social impact and national storytelling.

In the wake of India's strategic and diplomatic assertion on the global stage, Indian Culture remains one of its most potent forms of soft power. The Kendra Dance Festival is not just a showcase of traditional arts—it is a living demonstration of India's civilisational voice, which continues to inspire, educate, and unify.

